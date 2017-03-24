Reports: Pirates’ Kang Denied Visa, Status For Season Unclear

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Reports out of Korea indicate that Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang may not play this season.
According to the reports, Kang was not granted a visa to come to the United States. As a result, his status for the upcoming season is unclear.
Per Korean reports, Jung-Ho Kang was not granted the visa to enter the United States. Chances of playing w the #Pirates this year got cloudy
— Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) March 24, 2017
The Pirates have not commented on the report at this time.
One Comment
Unbelievable!!! This is crazy. It’s not like he is some big drug lord that was arrested for having or dealing millions in the drug trade. This guy’s a ball player!! “He was in game 6!! ” LOL