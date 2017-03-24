EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Reports: Pirates’ Kang Denied Visa, Status For Season Unclear

March 24, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Jung-Ho Kang, Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Reports out of Korea indicate that Pirates infielder Jung Ho Kang may not play this season.

According to the reports, Kang was not granted a visa to come to the United States. As a result, his status for the upcoming season is unclear.

The Pirates have not commented on the report at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jean Cicone DiPietro says:
    March 24, 2017 at 9:51 AM

    Unbelievable!!! This is crazy. It’s not like he is some big drug lord that was arrested for having or dealing millions in the drug trade. This guy’s a ball player!! “He was in game 6!! ” LOL

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia