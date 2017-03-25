EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Family Worried About Missing Father Of Infant In Fayette County

March 25, 2017 8:45 PM
Filed Under: Dunbar Township, Fayette County, Travis Wayne Wingrove, University Drive

DUNBAR TWP. (KDKA) — Family members say they are concerned about a missing man in Fayette County.

Travis Wayne Wingrove, 29, was last seen Wednesday at his parents’ home in the 1300 Block of University Drive in Dunbar Township.

Once his mother noticed he was missing, she texted him to find out his whereabouts. Late Wednesday evening, she received a text from Wingrove saying he was on his way home.

Police say he also sent a message to the mother of his 5-month-old daughter, asking that she tell the child he loves her.

He has not been seen or heard from since that time.

Wingrove has recently been going through a separation with the mother of his daughter, which has prompted family members to be especially concerned about his disappearance.

Wingrove is 5’10”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. His vehicle is a gray 2014 Dodge Dart, with a license plate reading JGA7665.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 724-439-7111. 

