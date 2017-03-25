Police Searching For Man Who Viciously Beat Family Dollar Cashier

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who attacked a female cashier while attempting to rob a Family Dollar in North Versailles.
The incident happened Wednesday around 7 p.m. at the store along Route 30.
The would-be robber approached the register with a can of Pringles before launching into an assault on the cashier.
Unfortunately the suspect escaped and has not yet been identified.
The 68-year-old victim was released from the hospital Saturday after being treated for serious injuries including a bruised lung.
Anyone with information on the incident or suspect should call (412) 823-1111.