Police Searching For Man Who Viciously Beat Family Dollar Cashier

March 25, 2017 6:43 PM
Filed Under: Family Dollar, North Versailles, Route 30

NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who attacked a female cashier while attempting to rob a Family Dollar in North Versailles.

The incident happened Wednesday around 7 p.m. at the store along Route 30.

family dollar attack Police Searching For Man Who Viciously Beat Family Dollar Cashier

Photo: Family Dollar

family dollar attack 2 Police Searching For Man Who Viciously Beat Family Dollar Cashier

Photo: Family Dollar

The would-be robber approached the register with a can of Pringles before launching into an assault on the cashier.

Unfortunately the suspect escaped and has not yet been identified.

The 68-year-old victim was released from the hospital Saturday after being treated for serious injuries including a bruised lung.

Anyone with information on the incident or suspect should call (412) 823-1111. 

 

