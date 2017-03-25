Report: 1 Dead, 5 Hurt In Washington Co. Crash

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed Saturday in a Washington County crash.
According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the two-vehicle collision took place near the intersection of Malden Road and Malden Drive in California.
Six people were flown to Pittsburgh hospitals, and a 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead around 7 p.m. at Allegheny General Hospital.
No further information was released.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.