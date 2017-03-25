EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
FISH FRY GUIDE: Submit Your Organization | 2017 Guide

Report: 1 Dead, 5 Hurt In Washington Co. Crash

March 25, 2017 11:47 PM
Filed Under: Malden Drive, Malden Road, Washington County

CALIFORNIA, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed Saturday in a Washington County crash.

According to our partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the two-vehicle collision took place near the intersection of Malden Road and Malden Drive in California.

Six people were flown to Pittsburgh hospitals, and a 26-year-old woman was pronounced dead around 7 p.m. at Allegheny General Hospital.

No further information was released.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia