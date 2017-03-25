Scuffle Breaks Out At Pro-Trump Rally In California

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) – A scuffle broke out Saturday on a Southern California beach where supporters of President Donald Trump had gathered to march.
The Los Angeles Times reports that an anti-Trump protester allegedly doused the event’s organizer with pepper spray and was set upon in the sand by a group of Trump supporters.
KCBS-TV reports that fights broke out between pro-Trump supporters and anti-Trump protesters about half an hour after the noon event began at Bolsa Chica State Beach. Hundreds of people had gathered.
Counter-protesters said before the march began that they planned to try to stop its progress with a “human wall.”
Authorities could not immediately be reached for details about any arrests.
Earlier this month, a rally in Berkeley, California, in support of Trump turned violent and his supporters clashed with counter-protesters in several fights that led to the arrest of 10 people and left at least seven people injured.
