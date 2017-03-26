EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
46 Dogs, Saved From Slaughter, Arrive In NY From South Korea

March 26, 2017 8:53 PM
Filed Under: South Korea

NEW YORK (AP) – Forty-six dogs rescued from a dog meat farm in South Korea have arrived at New York’s Kennedy Airport to find new homes.

The animals landed late Saturday and were headed for shelters in New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The Humane Society International is responsible for saving the dogs that would otherwise have been slaughtered for their meat. Humane Society officials say they awaited death in dirty, dark cages and were fed barely enough to survive. The farm was just north of Seoul, in Goyang, South Korea.

The dogs will be available for adoption in the United States. First, the shelters plan to make sure each one is ready for a new life in someone’s home.

The Humane Society has helped save more than 800 South Korean dogs on farms since 2015.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

