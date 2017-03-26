EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest
Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire In Butler

March 26, 2017 10:43 AM
Filed Under: Apartment Fire, Butler, Fire

BUTLER (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Butler.

It started between 9 and 9:30 a.m. in the 300-block of Center Avenue. Crews were still on the scene around 11 a.m.

(Photo Credit: Kelvin R. Munoz)

(Photo Credit: Kelvin R. Munoz)

The fire started in apartments above a diner.

In videos from KDKA viewer Donovan Malovich, flames can be seen on the top floor of the building.

According to an eyewitness, two firefighters received medical treatment, but appeared to be OK and were still at the scene.

