Crews Battle 3-Alarm Fire In Butler

BUTLER (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a 3-alarm fire in Butler.
It started between 9 and 9:30 a.m. in the 300-block of Center Avenue. Crews were still on the scene around 11 a.m.
The fire started in apartments above a diner.
In videos from KDKA viewer Donovan Malovich, flames can be seen on the top floor of the building.
According to an eyewitness, two firefighters received medical treatment, but appeared to be OK and were still at the scene.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details