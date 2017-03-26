Report: Woman Found Dead After Mercer Co. House Fire

MERCER COUNTY (KDKA) — A woman was found dead in her Farrell home Saturday night after fire tore through the house.

It happened in the 1100-block of Wallis Avenue just before 10 p.m.

According to the Sharon Herald, the Mercer County coroner identified the victim as 46-year-old Regina Norris. She was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m.

Acting Fire Chief Jon Laird told the Sharon Herald that there was heavy fire in the back of the house when firefighters arrived on the scene. The fire then pushed its way to the front of the house.

Laird said Norris was found in the front bedroom.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Sharon Herald reports that Norris’s son and granddaughter also lived in the home, but they were not there at the time of the fire.

