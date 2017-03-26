Kings Family Restaurants Closing Several Locations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kings Family Restaurants is closing several locations in Western Pennsylvania.
It was announced Sunday that the Wexford, Bridgeville, Imperial, Harmarville, and Altoona restaurants would be shutting down at 7 p.m. that evening.
Signs on some local King’s Restaurants. Loyal are heartbroken. Reactions tonite. pic.twitter.com/C8VNtmzAmQ
— Lynne Hayes-Freeland (@PghLynne) March 27, 2017
Meetings were held to inform the 130 employees affected by the decision.
25 other area locations will be kept open.
The classic Pittsburgh eatery opened its doors in 1967.
“Black and yellow, salads with French fries and lots and lots of bridges. You gotta love Pittsburgh,” is written fondly on the company website.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Lynne Hayes-Freeland’s 11 p.m. report for more.