Kings Family Restaurants Closing Several Locations

March 26, 2017 7:51 PM
Filed Under: Kings Family Restaurants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kings Family Restaurants is closing several locations in Western Pennsylvania.

It was announced Sunday that the Wexford, Bridgeville, Imperial, Harmarville, and Altoona restaurants would be shutting down at 7 p.m. that evening.

Meetings were held to inform the 130 employees affected by the decision.

25 other area locations will be kept open.

The classic Pittsburgh eatery opened its doors in 1967.

“Black and yellow, salads with French fries and lots and lots of bridges. You gotta love Pittsburgh,” is written fondly on the company website.

