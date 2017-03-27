EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest

7-Year-Old Found Hanging From Swing Set, Flown To Hospital

March 27, 2017 2:23 PM
Filed Under: Children's Hospital, Lawrence County, Shenango Township

SHENANGO TWP. (KDKA) — A 7-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital this weekend after being found hanging from a swing set in Lawrence County.

It happened sometime Saturday in Shenango Township.

Shenango Township Police say the incident was believed to be an accident and the girl was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital.

Her condition is not known at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and watch Lynne Hayes-Freeland’s report at 5 p.m. for more information. 

