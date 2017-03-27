Suspect In 4-Year-Old’s Suspicious Death Charged With Homicide

BUTLER (KDKA) – A man is now facing criminal homicide charges in the death of a 4-year-old Butler County boy.

Last week, arrested 20-year-old Keith Jordan Lambing on and outstanding bench warrant. He was initially deemed to be a person of interest in Bentley Miller’s death. Within hours, he was deemed a suspect in the case.

Now, he’s facing a list of charges including, criminal homicide, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.

Investigators say Lambing had been watching Bentley Tuesday morning at the Super 8 Motel in Butler, where he and the boy’s mother had been living.

Lambing is not Bentley’s father, but he and the boy’s mother have a 4-month-old child together. The mother was at work Tuesday morning.

Police say Lambing called his mother that morning saying Bentley had a medical issue. Herold called 911, but the boy later died at Butler Memorial Hospital.

The coroner ruled the boy’s death as a homicide. The child had been beaten, burned and ultimately bled to death.

Lambing’s mother, 43-year-old Kristen Herold, was also charged in the case last week.

Officers allege Herold attempted to transport the 4-year-old from the Super 8 Motel to his biological father’s home, all while the child was bleeding excessively from the rectum. She did not attempt to contact emergency services until the child became unresponsive.

She is facing charges of is facing charges of hindering apprehension, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

