EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | New Egg Confirmed In Nest

Keystone Oaks Teachers, Staff Ready To Strike If New Contract Can’t Be Reached

March 27, 2017 11:10 PM
Filed Under: Keystone Oaks Education Association, Keystone Oaks School District, Mount Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon, Strike

MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — Teachers and other staff members in the Keystone Oaks School District are threatening to hit the picket lines later this week if a new contract cannot be reached with the district.

The Keystone Oaks Education Association delivered their 48-hours’ notice on late Monday night, saying they will strike if a tentative agreement cannot be reached by Thursday.

In a statement, KOEA’s President Kevin Gallagher said:

“The teachers, nurses and counselors who work so diligently for the education and welfare of our students deserve a fair and equitable contract. We are committed to the students of this community and education is our top priority. We stand in solidarity as a membership to call for a strike unless we are presented a district proposal that recognizes our worth to the students and school community.”

KOEA officials say negotiations will resume at 7 p.m. Wednesday and continue until the midnight deadline.

The education association and district have been in negotiations since January 2016.

The teachers, nurses and counselors have been working without a contract since last June.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The district says, in the event of a strike, extracurricular activities and athletics will continue if the sponsor or coach wants to continue with scheduled activities. Also, bussing will continue for those high school students who attend Parkway West Career & Technical Center.

District officials say they will continue to post updated information on their website, and on their school buildings.

For more information, residents can call the district’s information line at 412-571-6000.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia