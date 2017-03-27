Keystone Oaks Teachers, Staff Ready To Strike If New Contract Can’t Be Reached

MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) — Teachers and other staff members in the Keystone Oaks School District are threatening to hit the picket lines later this week if a new contract cannot be reached with the district.

The Keystone Oaks Education Association delivered their 48-hours’ notice on late Monday night, saying they will strike if a tentative agreement cannot be reached by Thursday.

In a statement, KOEA’s President Kevin Gallagher said:

“The teachers, nurses and counselors who work so diligently for the education and welfare of our students deserve a fair and equitable contract. We are committed to the students of this community and education is our top priority. We stand in solidarity as a membership to call for a strike unless we are presented a district proposal that recognizes our worth to the students and school community.”

KOEA officials say negotiations will resume at 7 p.m. Wednesday and continue until the midnight deadline.

The education association and district have been in negotiations since January 2016.

The teachers, nurses and counselors have been working without a contract since last June.

The district says, in the event of a strike, extracurricular activities and athletics will continue if the sponsor or coach wants to continue with scheduled activities. Also, bussing will continue for those high school students who attend Parkway West Career & Technical Center.

District officials say they will continue to post updated information on their website, and on their school buildings.

For more information, residents can call the district’s information line at 412-571-6000.