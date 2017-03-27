Reports: Duquesne U. Hires Keith Dambrot As New Basketball Coach

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It seems Duquesne University’s search for a new basketball coach is over.

According to multiple reports, the university has hired Keith Dambrot.

Duquesne has hired Akron's Keith Dambrot as its next head basketball coach, per multiple sources. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2017

He is currently the men’s head basketball coach at the University of Akron, but reportedly met in recent days with officials at Duquesne.

In a statement released Monday night, the University of Akron thanked Dambrot “for the enormous contributions” and said “we wish him well as he moves along.”

Dambrot spent 13 seasons at Akron, compiling a 305-139 record. The Zips won at least 20 games in 12 straight seasons and earned three NCAA Tournament bids under Dambrot, considered the best coach in the Mid-American Conference. Akron set a school record for wins this season, but the top-seeded Zips were beaten in the MAC championship by rival Kent State and played in the NIT.

He has turned down other coaching jobs in the past to stay at Akron.

Dambrot and Duquesne have reportedly agreed to a seven-year deal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman.

Duquesne has agreed to a 7-year deal with Akron coach Keith Dambrot, sources told ESPN. https://t.co/lBFfxMMyqR — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 28, 2017

He has one other selling point to recruits, Dambrot coached Lebron James in high school.

