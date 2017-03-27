Struggling Pittsburgh Symphony Gets $6.5 Million In Grants

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Three foundations have collectively committed $6.5 million in donations to help the struggling Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra as it deals with budget challenges.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the Heinz Endowments approved a $5 million grant over a five-year period to support the orchestra’s restructuring of its business plan and attaining “financial stability.”
The other grants include $1 million from The Benter Foundation over the next four years and $500,000 from the Eden Hall Foundation, which will be used to “inspire donors at the $5,000 level and above to increase their giving levels.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
Pittsburgh Symphony management has already instituted cost-cutting measures including layoffs in administration and other departments.
A two-month strike that ended in November resulted in $3.6 million in musicians’ wage concessions over the life of the contract.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)