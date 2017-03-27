WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
‘Really?’ Wild Turkey Crashes Through Monroeville Library Window

March 27, 2017 6:04 PM By Dave Crawley
MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — Monroeville Public Works employees have had their share of cleanup jobs, but nothing quite like this. They did their best to remove every bit of glass left by a wild turkey who plunged to its death through a library reference room window, around 11 a.m.

Office manager Johnna Cornelius says she happened to be on vacation at the time.

“The one employee that called me said, ‘We just had a turkey fly through the window, and there’s glass everywhere!’ And I said, ‘Oh, that’s not good.’ And so we started making our emergency calls, like we do, and made sure nobody was injured.”

Luckily for visitors, the turkey proved to be the only casualty.

“Everybody just kind of scattered, got out of the way,” the office manager added.

Shards of glass flew all the way back into the reference aisle. As for the turkey, all that’s left is a handful of feathers.

Sadly, millions of birds die each year from flying into windows. But according to the Audubon Society, it’s rare for a turkey to fly against a window, let alone through one. It’s assumed this particular bird was flying at a high velocity. The crash was literally a bolt from the blue.

“It was a shock when they told me,” Johnna Cornelius recalls. “I went ‘what? Really? A turkey?'”

