Zambelli To Plead Guilty To Not Reporting Stolen Fireworks

March 27, 2017 10:21 AM
Filed Under: Zambelli Fireworks

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A 124-year-old Pennsylvania fireworks business is set to plead guilty to failing to report more than 63,000 fireworks that were apparently stolen.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has already fined Zambelli International Fireworks $200,000 and ordered the company to close for two weeks.

Those penalties were announced in January. On Monday, company representatives are scheduled to plead guilty to a single count of failure to report the loss of explosive material. The New Castle company could be put on probation.

Zambelli says state police discovered the missing fireworks in 2014 although nobody has ever been charged with stealing them.

The company’s attorney didn’t immediately comment in advance of Monday’s court appearance.

Zambelli produces 1,600 shows annually and has been hired for presidential inaugurations and the National Mall Fourth of July celebration.

