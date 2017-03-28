Police Respond To Reports Of Shooting Near Penn Hills Middle School

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — Police and other emergency officials have been called out in Penn Hills over reports of a shooting.
The initial call came in just after 4:30 p.m. along Aster Street, near the Linton Middle School.
Paramedics are also at the scene.
KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti reports that witnesses say the shooting victim appears to be dead.
The victim has not yet been identified, but is reportedly a teenager who was wounded in the school’s parking lot.
17-yr old reported shot in parking lot at Linton Middle School in Penn Hills. Eyewitness says it appears fatal.
Investigators are investigating in a parking lot area outside the gym.
