Judge Fines Pennsylvania Golf Course $1,000 For Errant Balls

March 29, 2017 9:09 AM
Filed Under: Morgan Hill Golf Course, northampton county

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – A judge has fined a Pennsylvania golf course $1,000 in its ongoing dispute with a couple who says errant balls are still hitting their property despite a previous court order.

The (Allentown) Morning Call reports a Northampton County judge fined Morgan Hill Golf Course on Monday because it reopened the course during warmer weather earlier this month without installing cameras that are to track “all golf swings and the trajectory of all golf balls” coming from the 13th hole.

Jerzy and Halina Wisniewski say more than 50 balls have been hit onto their property, prompting the club to twice move the 13th tee to prevent that.

Golf course lawyer Erv McLain says the course denies wrongdoing and expects to prove to a jury it’s not responsible for the balls being hit onto the Wisniewski property.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

