Pa. Senate Sends Real ID Bill To The House

By Tony Romeo March 29, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: Drivers Licence, Harrisburg, REAL ID

HARRISBURG (News Radio 1020 KDKA) – The state Senate has sent a bill to the House seeking relief from deadlines in the federal Real ID program and repealing a law that forbids state participation in the program.

Pennsylvania has until June 6 to commit to compliance with Real ID. During a hearing last month, an expert told senators that failure to comply means as many as 100,000 Pennsylvanians would be affected in several ways, including access to their workplace.

And in January, millions would not be able to use their driver’s licenses to fly.

Even though the expert told senators another extension from the feds seems unlikely, a bill passed by the Senate Tuesday seeks another delay of the deadline. The bill also repeals a 2012 state law prohibiting participation in Real ID.

“We need to repeal that law just to allow the Wolf Administration to talk to the federal government,” Steve Miskin, a spokesman for the House majority leader, said.

Miskin says he expects the House to consider the Senate Real ID bill “relatively soon.”

