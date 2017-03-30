WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Bullet Holes Found In Firefighters’ Vehicles In Hazelwood

March 30, 2017 5:12 PM By Paul Martino
Filed Under: Flowers Avenue, Gertrude Street, Hazelwood, Paul Martino, Station 13

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Security is being beefed up at a fire house in the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood following a shooting incident.

Station 13 sits at the intersection of Flowers Avenue and Gertrude Street.

On Thursday night two firefighters’ cars were shot, and it’s happened before.

Officials say there have been shootings near the fire house at least five times over the past two years.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

No one was injured in this latest shooting. In the past, a man was shot and wounded on the firehouse driveway and had to be treated by firefighters.

Off camera, firefighters told KDKA they are concerned about coming to work. The head of the firefighters’ union, Ralph Sicuro, makes it clear: these firefighters are in danger.

He wants something done about it.

Mayor Bill Peduto has agreed to install bulletproof glass and increase police patrols in the area.

More from Paul Martino
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia