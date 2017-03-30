Bullet Holes Found In Firefighters’ Vehicles In Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Security is being beefed up at a fire house in the city’s Hazelwood neighborhood following a shooting incident.

Station 13 sits at the intersection of Flowers Avenue and Gertrude Street.

On Thursday night two firefighters’ cars were shot, and it’s happened before.

Officials say there have been shootings near the fire house at least five times over the past two years.

No one was injured in this latest shooting. In the past, a man was shot and wounded on the firehouse driveway and had to be treated by firefighters.

Off camera, firefighters told KDKA they are concerned about coming to work. The head of the firefighters’ union, Ralph Sicuro, makes it clear: these firefighters are in danger.

He wants something done about it.

Mayor Bill Peduto has agreed to install bulletproof glass and increase police patrols in the area.