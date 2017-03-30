Daya Returns Home To Pittsburgh, Performs For Packed House At Stage AE

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Last year, she was graduating from Mount Lebanon High School; but now, Daya is performing to a packed house in her hometown.

A lot has happened over the past year for the music star, including a win at the Grammys.

Daya isn’t letting anything get her down these days. Fresh off a Grammy win and a concert tour, she is back where it all began, in her hometown of Pittsburgh.

“The pressure is on to put on a good show,” she said. “I actually have to do well tonight.”

In the crowd at Thursday night’s concert at Stage AE were many familiar faces. Family and friends who helped support her on this musical journey.

“Everyone misses home when they are on the road, so it’s good to be back,” she said.

It all started years ago, Daya — born Grace Tandon — wanted to sing. She start playing the piano at the age of 3 and by her junior year in high school she was a pop star with the hit song, “Hide Away.”

“Just from a young age, I envisioned this and being at the Grammys and being with these singers. Believing in yourself is half the battle,” Daya says.

The song “Don’t Let Me Down” with The Chainsmokers earned her her very first Grammy. Daya has been so busy, she hasn’t had time to soak in all her success just yet.

She has been on the go non-stop with her tour, and when KDKA asked her if there is something from Pittsburgh she missed on the road, she said family and Burgatory.