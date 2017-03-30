Hall Of Fame Coach Scotty Bowman Says Murray Over Fleury In Playoffs

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The Fan)-The Penguins/Blackhawks game last night could have been a preview of the Stanley Cup Final.

Former Penguins Coach and Hall of Fame, nine-time Stanley Cup Champion coach Scotty Bowman joined the “Cook and Poni Show” on Thursday to recap the game and discuss just how hard it is to repeat as a Cup champion.

“It’s more difficult even now because of the salary cap,” Bowman said of repeating.

He was the last to do in 1997 and 1998 with the Detroit Red Wings. The Pens could be a team with the talent left to do it, but they are challenged with injuries.

“The Pens’ injuries are so crucial,” Bowman said. “It’s just too much and it catches up to you. You can’t replace these players. They have done a great job just to stay where they are.”

Bowman added that the loss of Kris Letang might be the biggest loss of them all.

That being said Bowman feels the strength of a team is between the pipes and the Pens have a great situation with their two goalies.

“You can’t go with one goalie,” Bowman said. “You need the strength in the backup position.”

So, who is the Pens’ backup?

Bowman said that both Marc-Andre Fleury and Matt Murray are capable of being the starter as they head into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. However, their best bet might be the one who won a Stanley Cup just last year.

“Fleury has a bit more experience,” Bowman said. “But playoff experience I would actually give the edge to Murray because of what he did last year.”

Listen to the full interview below, including Bowman’s thoughts on Sidney Crosby having his best season and fond memories of his Cup winning days in Pittsburgh.

