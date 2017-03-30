Gov. Wolf Names Ex-Senator To Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A former Democratic state senator is being nominated to fill an opening on the five-member Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced his choice of John Wozniak for a seat recently vacated when Sean Logan was appointed to the Pennsylvanian Gaming Control Board.
Wozniak did not run last year for another term in a Johnstown-area Senate seat.
He’d been in the Legislature since 1980 and had served as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Transportation Committee.
Wozniak’s confirmation requires two-thirds approval by the Republican-controlled Senate.
The job pays $28,500 a year.
