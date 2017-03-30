EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Gov. Wolf Names Ex-Senator To Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

March 30, 2017 11:47 AM
Filed Under: Gov. Tom Wolf, John Wozniak, Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A former Democratic state senator is being nominated to fill an opening on the five-member Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday announced his choice of John Wozniak for a seat recently vacated when Sean Logan was appointed to the Pennsylvanian Gaming Control Board.

Wozniak did not run last year for another term in a Johnstown-area Senate seat.

He’d been in the Legislature since 1980 and had served as the ranking Democrat on the Senate Transportation Committee.

Wozniak’s confirmation requires two-thirds approval by the Republican-controlled Senate.

The job pays $28,500 a year.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

