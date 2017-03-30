Shiver Me Timbers! 5 New Features For The 17th Season Of Baseball At PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates open the season Monday in Boston, but when they come home, PNC Park will be ready for its 17th season of baseball.

And there’s plenty new at the ballpark for fans this year!

MORE THAN JUST PEANUTS AND CRACKERJACKS

You can’t have a baseball game without great food.

“We have taken one of Pittsburgh’s favorites, kielbasa, and turned it into a slider with pepper jack cheese, a stone ground mustard and caramelized onions to keep some of that Pittsburgh flair. We have kept some local favorites as well,” said Adam Holt, Levy Restaurants’ executive chef.

There are new soft hot pretzels.

Getting hungry for lunch? The @pirates are unveiling some of the incredible culinary delights you can enjoy at PNC Park this season. pic.twitter.com/CrSyBshySl — Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) March 30, 2017

New food offerings at the Rivertowne HOF Club include the Ultimate Vegan Burger and the One Spicy Burger.

New @Aramark food offerings in the Rivertowne HOF Club! pic.twitter.com/HjAOdPc54l — Pirates (@Pirates) March 30, 2017

There are also tons of desert items in the suite level where 34 suites have been completely remodeled, and there are plenty more choices throughout the park.

“Give the folks the opportunity to grab some neat new salads, some neat new sandwiches, and give us the ability to change them from homestand-to-homestand,” said Steve Musciano, of Aramark Corporation.

YO, HO, HO AND A BOTTLE OF RUM

A legendary Pittsburgh brew is prevalent again in a new concourse section at PNC Park called the Skull Bar.

Another new bar in the RF corner is called the Skull Bar, again with incredible views of downtown Pittsburgh from PNC pic.twitter.com/5UrTkTwssA — Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) March 30, 2017

“A lot of people in the world don’t like change, but the folks in Pittsburgh especially don’t like change, and they are really rooting for Iron City to come back to its glory days, and that’s what we are trying to do,” said Brian Walsh, the CEO of Pittsburgh Brewing Company.

New/updated spaces to hang out at PNC! 🙌 ➡️Upgraded suites

➡️Miller Lite Crow's Nest Bar

➡️Iron City Skull Bar pic.twitter.com/I6mcgkKPXy — Pirates (@Pirates) March 30, 2017

The new Iron City designs are coming just in time for @Pirates baseball. Vintage tributes to classic Bucco baseball. pic.twitter.com/91RPRi5arT — Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) March 30, 2017

TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALLGAME

The out-of-town scoreboard on the Clemente Wall has been part of PNC Park since day one, but during the off-season it got an overhaul.

It’s all LED now.

The Out of Town scoreboard is all new at PNC Park. It’s all LED now. There are some new seats here too. pic.twitter.com/ktk2JpHMos — Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) March 30, 2017

What it is going to be able to do is switch through LED lights to in-game entertainment, heightening the experience for all the fans.

Another shot of the new LED out of town scoreboard that can be used as part of the in-game entertainment at PNC Park. @Pirates pic.twitter.com/ERbGRrn7SR — Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) March 30, 2017

As for the field, it already looks ready. Matt Brown and his crew know it will be perfect when the ump yells play ball.

“It’s very nice to have that aesthetic appeal when you walk into the stadium, but as far as the playability standpoint, if we don’t hear anything from the players, we know we are doing okay,” said Brown, PNC Park’s director of field operations.

ARRR! ME BURIED TREASURE

There are tons of giveaways as well, including a singing Francisco Cervelli bobblehead night on April 8, a Bob Walk “Chair-Tip” bobblehead on May 20, Jordy Mercer bobblehead night in June, Gregory Polanco bobblehead night in August, Free Shirt Saturdays, Pup Nights, Fireworks Nights, kids giveaways and more.

Also, this year’s FanJam concerts will feature Flo Rida and Chicago.

Check at the Pirates’ full promotional schedule here.

AHOY THERE, PIZZA PENNY

One other big change on Opening Day, there will be a sixth racing pierogi. The Pirates are introducing the fans to “Pizza Penny.”

She will be joining the fleet of five others who race around the outfield. No doubt she’ll be a fan favorite!

There is a new pierogi to run the races at PNC Park. Her name is Pizza Penny. @pirates introduced her this morning. pic.twitter.com/qGwGIXawmE — Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) March 30, 2017

I DON’T CARE IF I EVER GET BACK

Don’t think there’s anywhere I’d rather be than home plate at PNC Park looking out at the city I love. @Pirates pic.twitter.com/So3qZQg2bn — Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) March 30, 2017

But many of the changes focus on making sure PNC Park is ready for its next 20 years.

“It needs to remain an iconic ballpark within Major League Baseball,” said Pirates President Frank Coonelly. “It is our obligation to make sure that this is a first-class facility that is the benchmark of all of Major League Baseball.”

For more on PNC Park, visit this link.

