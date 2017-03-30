EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Penn State Bans Frat Where Student Was Fatally Injured

March 30, 2017 1:32 PM
Filed Under: Penn State University

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State University is permanently banning a fraternity where a pledge was fatally injured last month and is promising to step up its enforcement of a ban on underage drinking throughout the university system.

The university said Thursday it made the decision to revoke its recognition of Beta Theta Pi after an investigation found “a persistent pattern” of excessive drinking, hazing and drug use and sales.

The announcement comes amid a law enforcement investigation into the events surrounding the Feb. 4 death of 19-year-old sophomore engineering student Timothy Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Penn State had already closed down the Beta Theta Pi fraternity at its main campus for at least five years.

The university is also pushing back next year’s fraternity and sorority recruiting period from fall to spring.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

