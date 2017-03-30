Report: More Than 130 Kilos Of Cocaine Seized From Aircraft At Ohio University Airport

ALBANY, Ohio (KDKA) — Reports indicate that investigators seized a massive amount of cocaine from a plane that landed at the Ohio University airport Wednesday.
According to CBS affiliate WBNS, Homeland Security officials say 132 kilos, or 300 pounds, of cocaine was recovered from the unauthorized plane.
Two people accused of smuggling the drugs into Gordon K. Bush Airport on an international aircraft will face a federal judge.
Ohio University Police said they were notified by Homeland Security that the plane was landing at the airport without proper authorization around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The pilot told authorities he was traveling through United States airspace when a mechanical problem forced him out of the air.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.