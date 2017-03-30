EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Top Aide To President Donald Trump Leaves Administration

March 30, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) – A top aide to President Donald Trump is leaving his administration.

Two senior White House officials said Thursday that Deputy Chief of Staff Katie Walsh is leaving her job.

The officials were not authorized to speak before a formal announcement is made and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Walsh has been Chief of Staff Reince Priebus’s top lieutenant for years now, working as his right hand both at the Republican National Committee and now at the White House.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Despite her low profile, she has become a key player in the administration’s inner circle and has grown close to the president in recent months.

It is unclear what the departure means for Preibus, whom some have blamed for Trump’s early failures, including the collapse of the GOP health care plan.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia