At Least 10 Kids Report Breathing Issues At Pa. Water Park

March 31, 2017 7:27 PM
Filed Under: Kalahari Resorts, Pocono Summit

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. (AP) – Officials say about 10 children were sickened at an indoor Pennsylvania water park complaining of breathing problems and nausea.

The Times-Tribune in Scranton reports four people were taken to hospitals Thursday over the ordeal at Kalahari Resorts park in Pocono Summit.

Emergency dispatchers told the newspaper that chlorine was likely the cause of the reactions.

Parents tell WNEP-TV their kids rode the Anaconda and exited the water coaster coughing and having trouble breathing. The ride is described as a “fast and furious, up and down” coaster that features “gushing geysers that blast throughout the ride for added excitement.”

Kalahari officials say in a statement the incident was isolated to a single attraction, and officials shut down that ride.

They say “every attraction has been tested to ensure regulations are not only met but exceeded.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

