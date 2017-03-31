SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Buckle Me Baby Coats Solve Major Child Car Seat Problem

March 31, 2017 1:29 PM
Filed Under: Buckle Me Baby Coats

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If a child has on a puffy, bulky coat you may not be able to get the car seat straps tight enough to secure them in case of a crash.

A New Hampshire mother figured out a solution to this problem.

She’s calling it the Buckle Me Baby Coats.

Her design eliminates the space between the buckle and the child. A front panel pulls to the side and the shoulder seams are set back.

Buckle Me Baby Coats just completed a successful Kickstarter campaign and is now taking orders.

Coats cost $85 and will start shipping in September.

For more information, visit their website here.

