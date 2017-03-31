Furry Tails: Fonzie & Shelby Are Waiting For A Forever Home

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Fonzie

Animal Friends

This distinguished and handsome older gentleman is Fonzie! Though he’s not a puppy anymore, Fonzie still has many “happy days” ahead of him! He’d love to find a good home where he can spend them!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Fonzie. This big, fluffy gentleman is looking for a quiet and loving home for the rest of his years. At 11-years-old, he’s gained some wisdom along the way. For instance, he would much rather relax peacefully with a loved one rather than run around getting into mischief. When he’s lounging, he loves some nice pets and ear scratches more than anything. He wants his love to be enough for you, so a household with no other dogs or cats would be best. Fonzie has arthritis that is managed by medication, which Animal Friends is happy to provide at cost. If you could be the one to give him a happy home for the rest of his years, stop by and meet him today.

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Shelby

Orphans of the Storm

This sweet girl is Shelby! She’s a sweet girl that loves attention and going for walks. She’s been waiting too long to find her forever home!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Shelby is a 4-year-old Beagle mix. She is very friendly and loves to be petted. Shelby has so much fun on her walks (see how happy she is in her video)! She is used to kids 14 and over. Shelby is spayed and is waiting for a family to call her own and give her lots of love. Shelby is on a grain-free diet because of allergies.

Because Shelby is a long-term orphan, her adoption fee, to an approved home, is paid by generous donors.

To find out more about how to adopt Shelby, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

