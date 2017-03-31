Worried Family & Friends Organize Search For Missing Man In Butler Co.

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) — Family and friends of a man who disappeared more than a week ago say they are organizing a search party this weekend.

Greg Bosko, 55, vanished 10 days ago in Butler County.

His brother, Dan, and other relatives and friends plan to meet Saturday morning in Rotary Park in the city of Butler to search the neighborhood and surrounding area for him.

Dan says his brother disappeared after driving a couple to the city from Kittanning, in Armstrong County, where he had permitted them to live temporarily in his Kittanning apartment.

Dan says police have interviewed the couple, but so far, they have not been charged with any crimes.

He says when he visited his brother’s apartment, his big-screen TV was gone, and so was his laptop computer and his mountain bike.

Dan said his brother had planned to relocate in the city of Butler, to live with a longtime friend, Doug Fudali.

“I think every day now, law enforcement is taking this case more seriously, but we would all like some sort of closure for his family and friends,” Fudali said.

Dan told KDKA-TV’S Ralph Iannotti, “Finding him alive would be the thing, but just finding him would be good. We’re hoping and praying for the best, but every day that goes by, it doesn’t look as good.”

Family describes Greg as a great and honest guy, who wouldn’t hurt anyone. Dan said his brother was a social person, but also he was a little shy.