President Trump: Flynn Right To Ask For Immunity To Discuss Russia

March 31, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Mike Flynn, russia

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says his former national security adviser, Mike Flynn, is right to ask for immunity in exchange for talking about Russia.

Trump tweeted early Friday: “Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!”

Flynn’s attorney said Thursday that the retired general is in discussions with the House and Senate intelligence committees on receiving immunity from “unfair prosecution” in exchange for answering questions.

Flynn was fired from his job as Trump’s national security adviser after it was disclosed that he misled the vice president about a conversation he had shortly after the election with the Russian ambassador.

Flynn’s ties to Russia have been scrutinized by the FBI and are under investigation.

