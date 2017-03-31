Report: Pa. Dentist Charged With Rape Of An Unconscious Person

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (KDKA) — A central Pennsylvania dentist is facing multiple felony charges.
According to the Centre Daily Times, 47-year-old Wade Newman has been CEO of Bellefonte Family Dentistry for 17 years. He was also a State College police officer for three years in the 90s.
Newman has been charged with felony rape of an unconscious person, felony criminal attempt to rape an unconscious person, felony kidnapping to facilitate a felony, felony sexual assault, misdemeanor indecent assault to an unconscious person and misdemeanor indecent assault without the consent.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
The dentist allegedly raped a patient who was under the influence of anesthesia on Oct. 18. He reportedly drove the patient to her home following a procedure.
Newman was arraigned Friday. Bail was set at $1 million, which he was unable to post.