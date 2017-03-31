SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
School Bus Goes Off Road, Nearly Ends Up In Monroeville Creek

March 31, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: Monroeville, Royal Oaks Shopping Center

MONROEVILLE (KDKA) – Officials are investigating after a school bus nearly ended up in a creek Friday morning.

The incident happened behind the Royal Oaks Shopping Center in Monroeville around 7:30 a.m.

According to officials at the scene, the driver pulled into the parking lot to take a break between routes. The driver was checking the bus to make sure all students were off and apparently forgot to set the emergency brake. As a result, the bus rolled forward and came to a stop dangling over the creek.

No students were on the Gateway School District bus at the time and there are no reported injuries.

A tow truck has since pulled the bus back onto the pavement.

No other information has been released.

