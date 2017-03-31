WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

School Officials: Weapon In Middle School Turned Out To Be Plastic Toy

March 31, 2017 9:43 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Founder's Hall Middle School, McKeesport, McKeesport Area School District

McKEESPORT (KDKA) — A report of a gun at a middle school in McKeesport prompted an investigation on Friday, before it was discovered to be a toy.

According to a statement from the McKeesport Area School District, a student at Founders’ Hall Middle School reported seeing what they thought was a weapon to school administrators.

Officials investigated and found the device to be a plastic lookalike.

The school says its weapons policy includes toys.

The district’s statement goes on to say:

“Safety is always the number one priority of the McKeesport Area School District. The incident will result in proper consequences which fall in line with our policy on weapons violations, which includes look-alikes.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia