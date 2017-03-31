School Officials: Weapon In Middle School Turned Out To Be Plastic Toy

McKEESPORT (KDKA) — A report of a gun at a middle school in McKeesport prompted an investigation on Friday, before it was discovered to be a toy.
According to a statement from the McKeesport Area School District, a student at Founders’ Hall Middle School reported seeing what they thought was a weapon to school administrators.
Officials investigated and found the device to be a plastic lookalike.
The school says its weapons policy includes toys.
The district’s statement goes on to say:
“Safety is always the number one priority of the McKeesport Area School District. The incident will result in proper consequences which fall in line with our policy on weapons violations, which includes look-alikes.”
