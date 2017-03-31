‘Tastes Like Liberal Dirt Water’ Coffee Shop Criticized For Satirical Punch Card Featuring Trump’s Face

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh coffee shop is generating national headlines for a rewards punch card that features the faces of prominent conservatives, including President Donald Trump.

Black Forge Coffee House in Allentown says the punch card, which they’ve offered since before the election, is meant to be satirical.

The business has received plenty of criticism, not only locally, but from around the country. Some have resorted to leaving 1-star reviews on Facebook to voice their dislike of the punch card. Some of the reviews are being made by people who have not even visited the business.

“I have been informed that this coffee shop finds it amusing to belittle our POTUS and does not support the military/veterans. I do not support this establishment and offer my review of 1 star,” one commenter said.

“Anyone, especially a company, that promotes putting a hole in the head of our elected leaders is obviously sick and demented,” another commenter said.

“Coffee taste like liberal dirt water !! Hope you folks get your act together,” another said.

In addition to Trump, the 10-face card also features Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz, Ann Coulter, Rush Limbaugh and former Pa. Sen. Rick Santorum.

As with any coffee shop punch card reward program, when all the faces have been punched, the customer gets a free cup of coffee.

Black Forge Coffee House issued the following statement on their social media accounts:

“Black Forge Coffee House has been in the news recently regarding our customer loyalty punch cards. They were created as a humorous marketing tool and we do not with harm of violence on anybody, including the people depicted on the punch cards.

We will continue to carry these cards as a form of political satire. We opened in the Allentown neighborhood of Pittsburgh in 2015 as a community gathering spot for everyone regardless of race, gender, age, religion, or political affiliation. We welcome you to stop by our shop and see for yourself that we are not only Pittsburgh’s most metal coffee shop, but we’re also one of the most welcoming.”

