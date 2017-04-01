Deaths Of Pa. Man, Wife Probed As Murder-Suicide

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say an elderly man apparently shot and killed his wife and then turned the weapon on himself in their central Pennsylvania home.
Officials in Lancaster County say the deaths of 78-year-old Glenn Morris and his 76-year-old wife, Janet, are being investigated as a murder-suicide.
Northwest Regional Police and the district attorney’s office said a neighbor found the couple dead in their bed on Thursday. There were no signs of forced entry or a struggle.
Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county coroner, said both died of single gunshot wounds to the head. He ruled the man’s death a suicide and the woman’s death a homicide.
Diamantoni said the two probably died 36 to 48 hours before their bodies were found. A motive hasn’t been determined.
