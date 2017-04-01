EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Deaths Of Pa. Man, Wife Probed As Murder-Suicide

April 1, 2017 3:03 PM
Filed Under: Lancaster County

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say an elderly man apparently shot and killed his wife and then turned the weapon on himself in their central Pennsylvania home.

Officials in Lancaster County say the deaths of 78-year-old Glenn Morris and his 76-year-old wife, Janet, are being investigated as a murder-suicide.

Northwest Regional Police and the district attorney’s office said a neighbor found the couple dead in their bed on Thursday. There were no signs of forced entry or a struggle.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the county coroner, said both died of single gunshot wounds to the head. He ruled the man’s death a suicide and the woman’s death a homicide.

Diamantoni said the two probably died 36 to 48 hours before their bodies were found. A motive hasn’t been determined.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia