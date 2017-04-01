Missing 2-Year-Old Girl Found In West Virginia Creek Dies

WALTON, W.Va. (AP) – Fire department officials say a 2-year-old girl has died after she was found in a creek in West Virginia.

According to the Charleston Gazette-Mail, Walton Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Kelley says the girl went missing Friday evening from a Walton area home.

Kelley says the person watching her left her on the porch for a moment, returned, and the girl was gone.

Kelly says at least 40 first responders and others searched for the girl.

About an hour after she went missing, Kelley says a state trooper and a Walton firefighter found the girl in a nearby creek, which was swollen from rain.

It’s unclear what condition she was in when they found her.

Kelley says the girl was taken to Roane General Hospital and has since died.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)