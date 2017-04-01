Several Sent To Hospital After Ambulance, Car Crash

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Several people were sent to the hospital late Friday night after an ambulance and a car crashed in New Kensington.
It happened at Freeport Road and Tarentum Bridge Road around 11:30 p.m.
The ambulance was from Oklahoma Borough, and it was transporting a patient to a trauma center in the Pittsburgh area at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is unclear at this point.
The conditions of the victims are unknown.
