Several Sent To Hospital After Ambulance, Car Crash

April 1, 2017 6:14 AM
Filed Under: Ambulance Crash, Car Crash, New Kensington, Westmoreland County

NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — Several people were sent to the hospital late Friday night after an ambulance and a car crashed in New Kensington.

It happened at Freeport Road and Tarentum Bridge Road around 11:30 p.m.

The ambulance was from Oklahoma Borough, and it was transporting a patient to a trauma center in the Pittsburgh area at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is unclear at this point.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.

