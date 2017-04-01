2 Small Planes Collide Mid-Air In Florida, Killing 2 People

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say two people are dead after their single-engine airplanes collided midair over the central Florida coast.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the planes crashed into a wooded area near Edgewater on Saturday morning.
The Federal Aviation Administration says one of the planes was a Cessna 170 and the other an “unidentified experimental aircraft.”
A witness told the newspaper that she saw the planes collide around 8:45 a.m. while flying in formation with several other planes.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were at the crash site.
