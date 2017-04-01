EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

2 Small Planes Collide Mid-Air In Florida, Killing 2 People

April 1, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Florida, Plane Crash

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) – Authorities say two people are dead after their single-engine airplanes collided midair over the central Florida coast.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that the planes crashed into a wooded area near Edgewater on Saturday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration says one of the planes was a Cessna 170 and the other an “unidentified experimental aircraft.”

A witness told the newspaper that she saw the planes collide around 8:45 a.m. while flying in formation with several other planes.

Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board were at the crash site.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

