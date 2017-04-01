Washington County Man Charged With Attempted Homicide

BLAINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Washington County man has been arrested following an incident that took place early Saturday morning.
Around 3:15 a.m. officers were called to Main Street in Blaine Township for a physical altercation.
Police say Victor Simonelli, 30, struck an unidentified victim multiple times in the back and head with a metal pipe.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Officials did not provide the victim’s condition.
Simonelli was arrested and transported to the Washington County Booking Center.
He is charged with attempted homicide.