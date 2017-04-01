EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Washington County Man Charged With Attempted Homicide

April 1, 2017 6:10 PM
Filed Under: Blaine Township, Main Street, Washington County

BLAINE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Washington County man has been arrested following an incident that took place early Saturday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. officers were called to Main Street in Blaine Township for a physical altercation.

Police say Victor Simonelli, 30, struck an unidentified victim multiple times in the back and head with a metal pipe.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Officials did not provide the victim’s condition.

Simonelli was arrested and transported to the Washington County Booking Center.

He is charged with attempted homicide.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia