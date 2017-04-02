EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Fire Reported In Elizabeth Township

April 2, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Broadlawn Drive, Elizabeth Township

ELIZABETH TWP. (KDKA) — Firefighters rushed to Elizabeth Township Sunday afternoon.

A fire was reported around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Broadlawn Drive.

People in the area also reported hearing multiple explosions.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

