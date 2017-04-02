Fire Reported In Elizabeth Township

ELIZABETH TWP. (KDKA) — Firefighters rushed to Elizabeth Township Sunday afternoon.
A fire was reported around 4 p.m. in the 200 block of Broadlawn Drive.
Elizabeth Twp: Structure fire – 200 block Broadlawn Dr, Units on scene of residential fire-No injuries/fire is not under control.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) April 2, 2017
People in the area also reported hearing multiple explosions.
