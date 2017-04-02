‘Unspeakable Horror’: 5 Children Killed In South Dakota Fire

SPEARFISH, South Dakota (KDKA) — Police say five children died in a house fire Saturday in South Dakota.
Firefighters rushed to the two-story home in Spearfish about 4:30 p.m. There was possibly a sleepover or party happening at the time of the fire, officials told KELO.
Authorities say the victims were all believed to be between the ages of 6 and 11 years old.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
When crews arrived, the house was engulfed in flames.
Spearfish Fire Chief Mark Sachara says some adults tried to rescue the children and were taken to Spearfish Regional Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.
“What we’ve seen this morning is an unspeakable horror, but some extreme professionalism,” said Lt. Boyd Dean, Spearfish Police Department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.