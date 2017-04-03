EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Man Convicted Of 1st-Degree Murder In Ex-Girlfriend’s Death

April 3, 2017 4:25 PM
Filed Under: Addaleigh Huzyak, Beaver County, Edward Baker

BEAVER, Pa. (AP) – A western Pennsylvania jury has convicted a man of first-degree murder in the rape and slaying of his ex-girlfriend last year.

The Beaver County panel deliberated for less than two hours Monday before convicting 27-year-old Edward Baker in the June death of 30-year-old Addaleigh Huzyak.

Authorities say the victim broke up with Baker the week before she was killed, and Baker waited for her in her apartment, shot her twice and slit her throat. He was later arrested in Kentucky.

Baker, a registered sex offender since 2013, tearfully apologized to the victim’s parents, saying he never intended to kill the victim. He was also convicted of burglary, trespassing, and firearms crimes.

Defense attorney Stephen Colafella, who sought a third-degree murder conviction, called the case “a tragic thing for both sides.”

