‘Left Me In Tears’: Struggling Family Says Girl Scout Troop Helped Them Find Hope

VALENCIA (KDKA) — Little Abigail, also known as Little Beast, just turned one month old on Monday.

“There’s times I still look at her and cry because I didn’t think I’d have a kid,” Abigail’s mother Tiffany Stolarz said.

The precious bundle of joy has been a long time coming for Tiffany Stolarz and Michael Marshall, but it certainly hasn’t been an easy road getting there.

“I have fertility issues,” Stolarz said.

Born a few weeks early on Mar. 3, premature at 4 pounds, 13 ounces, Stolarz was forced to have an emergency C-section after experiencing severe preeclampsia.

“It was the first day we were bringing Abby home from the hospital. We came in the house then opened the door to the basement and saw everything floating down there,” Abigail’s father Michael Marshall said.

Six inches of water covered the floor. The sump pump failed. The family lost some diapers and other items.

“We still have a good bit of residual moisture that we are dealing with and definitely concerned with mold growing as a result,” Marshall said.

To make matters worse, Abby had to go back to the hospital for hypothermia. She went back to the hospital for a second time for the same problem a few days later. On top of all that, Marshall has been taking on the family business. His dad can’t work anymore due to medical issues.

“Between the lost income and the added expenses we weren’t expecting, it’s been a struggle keeping the rent paid and the electric on,” Marshall said.

Marshall says it was a Girl Scout troop he met outside Walmart in Richland Township that gave him some hope.

He says he was on his way in to by some items when he stopped and talked to the girls selling cookies. That’s when he ended up sharing his story. A spokesperson with the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania said the troop didn’t want to be identified and said helping out others is what they do.

“By the time I came back out of the store they talked about it and decided to give us a donation and a big hug which left me in tears,” Marshall said.

Just something this couple and little Abigail will be forever grateful for.

“We’ve never really asked for help. It was always us,” Stolarz said.

The couple has a GoFundMe page set up and they are asking for your help. You can donate here.