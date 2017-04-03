Homeowner Arrested After Shooting Intruder Dead In The Shower

MASON COUNTY, Wash. (KDKA) — A homeowner in Washington State shot and killed an intruder this weekend.
According to CBS affiliate KIRO, the incident took place Saturday in Mason County.
The male homeowner found a screen taken out of a window and noticed a door had been kicked in.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
He went to investigate, found the intruder and fatally shot him.
The intruder has been identified as 31-year-old Nathaniel Joseph Rosa.
Officers say Rosa was shot while he was taking a shower. The homeowner, after discovering Rosa, left the scene to retrieve his gun, returned and shot Rosa through shower curtains.
Detectives say the homeowner has been arrested on a 2nd degree murder charge.