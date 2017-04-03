EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Homeowner Arrested After Shooting Intruder Dead In The Shower

April 3, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: Washington

MASON COUNTY, Wash. (KDKA) — A homeowner in Washington State shot and killed an intruder this weekend.

According to CBS affiliate KIRO, the incident took place Saturday in Mason County.

The male homeowner found a screen taken out of a window and noticed a door had been kicked in.

He went to investigate, found the intruder and fatally shot him.

The intruder has been identified as 31-year-old Nathaniel Joseph Rosa.

Officers say Rosa was shot while he was taking a shower. The homeowner, after discovering Rosa, left the scene to retrieve his gun, returned and shot Rosa through shower curtains.

Detectives say the homeowner has been arrested on a 2nd degree murder charge.

