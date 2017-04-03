Intruder Shot After Breaking Into Perry South Business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An intruder who broke into a business in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood Monday night is being treated at Allegheny General Hospital, after he was shot in the leg by a business owner.
It happened around 9 p.m. in a building in the 400 block of Marshall Avenue during an apparent burglary.
Police described it as an apparent home invasion.
“There is a commercial business on the first floor, and a resident was upstairs on the second floor when he heard noises downstairs. He came downstairs with a gun that is registered to him,” Pittsburgh Police Bureau Spokeswoman Sonya Toler said
There was a brief scuffle, the 56-year-old intruder was shot once, and the business owner was hit in the head with an object.
He was treated at the scene by paramedics. The 51-year-old business owner is not expected to face any criminal charges.
