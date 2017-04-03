EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Intruder Shot After Breaking Into Perry South Business

April 3, 2017 10:54 PM By Ralph Iannotti
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An intruder who broke into a business in Pittsburgh’s Perry South neighborhood Monday night is being treated at Allegheny General Hospital, after he was shot in the leg by a business owner.

It happened around 9 p.m. in a building in the 400 block of Marshall Avenue during an apparent burglary.

Police described it as an apparent home invasion.

“There is a commercial business on the first floor, and a resident was upstairs on the second floor when he heard noises downstairs. He came downstairs with a gun that is registered to him,” Pittsburgh Police Bureau Spokeswoman Sonya Toler said

There was a brief scuffle, the 56-year-old intruder was shot once, and the business owner was hit in the head with an object.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics.  The 51-year-old business owner is not expected to face any criminal charges.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.

  1. David Colton says:
    April 3, 2017 at 11:45 PM

    Only in movies do you shoot someone in the leg. Now, when this POS recovers & gets out of jail..who do you think he is going to “look up?” THAT is why you: 1. Shoot for center mass. And, 2. Shoot to stop the threat. Now each person has to decide for themselves when the threat has “stopped.” I feel sorry for the OWNER. His life will never be the same. AND, when the Liberal court system let’s this guy out with a minimum sentence, he’ll be looking over his shoulder-always.

