Lane Restrictions In Place As Construction Continues On Liberty Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) – Motorists are facing lane restrictions as construction work continues on the Liberty Bridge.

The Boulevard of the Allies closed at 6 a.m. and will remain that way for 80 days between Grant Street and the bridge. Crews will be doing reconstruction, repairs, painting and installation work during that time.

Weekday lane restrictions also have resumed. Two inbound lanes and one outbound will be open from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and motorists will have one inbound and two outbound lanes from 2 to 7 p.m.

One lane is open in each direction from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Additionally, starting Tuesday at 5 a.m., the ramp from I-579 Crosstown Boulevard to the Boulevard of the Allies will close until Tuesday, April 11.

This evening, at 8 p.m., there will be a full closure of the inbound side of the Liberty Tunnel and bridge. It will reopen at 5 a.m.

PennDOT is asking drivers to be patient through the construction.

“With the arrival of spring we are excited to advance the next major phase of this significant project. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we understand this will cause inconvenience for motorists,” said PennDOT District 11 Executive Dan Cessna in a statement.

The work is part of PennDOT’s $80 million bridge rehabilitation project. It will be done in phases and continue through 2018.

Here are PennDOT’s posted detours —

Inbound Liberty Bridge:

· Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound

· Take the exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End

· Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road

· Keep left and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel

· Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge

· For access to I-279 destinations follow I-279 signage, all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville

· Take the left exit 71A to Grant Street

· Turn left onto Grant Street

· End detour

Outbound Liberty Bridge from Downtown Pittsburgh:

· Take Grant Street to I-376

· Take the ramp to West I-376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

· Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

· Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

· Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

· Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown

· Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel

· End detour

Outbound Liberty Bridge from Westbound Route 885 (Boulevard of the Allies):

· From the Boulevard of the Allies take the ramp to North I-579 to I-279 Veterans Bridge Exit

· Take the Convention Center/7th Avenue Exit

· Turn right onto Grant Street

· Turn left onto 11th Street

· Continue straight onto the 10th Street Bypass

· Take the I-376 West Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport Exit

· Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

· Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

· Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

· Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown

· Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel

· End detour

Outbound Liberty Bridge from Route 380 (Bigelow Boulevard):

· From PA 380, take the Consol Center/6th Avenue Exit

· Take the 6th Avenue Exit

· Turn right onto Grant Street

· Turn left onto 11th Street

· Continue straight onto the 10th Street Bypass

· Take the I-376 West Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport Exit

· Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

· Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

· Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

· Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown

· Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel

· End detour

Outbound Liberty Bridge from I-279 Parkway North:

· From southbound I-279, take the I-279 South Fort Pitt Bridge Exit

· Take the South I-279/To I-376 Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport Exit

· Take the West I-376 Fort Pitt Bridge Exit

· Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

· Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road

· Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376

· Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown

· Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel

· End detour

Liberty Bridge Ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies:

· Continue inbound (northbound) on the Liberty Bridge past the closed ramp.

· Continue onto the Crosstown Boulevard toward 6th Avenue/Forbes Avenue exit.

· Exit Crosstown Boulevard to 6th Avenue.

· Follow 6th Avenue to Grant Street.

· Turn right onto Grant Street.

· Turn right onto 7th Avenue.

· Exit 7th Avenue to I-579 South/I-376 East toward Monroeville/Liberty Bridge.

· Keep right and take ramp to I-376 East toward Oakland/Monroeville

· Follow ramp onto Boulevard of the Allies

· End detour

Boulevard of the Allies Ramp to the Liberty Bridge:

· Follow Grant Street to westbound I-376

· Take I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

· Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road

· Keep left and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel

· Follow I-376 eastbound to Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/South SR 51 Uniontown

· Follow Route 51 back to the Liberty Tunnel

· End detour

I-579 Crosstown Boulevard Ramp to the Boulevard of the Allies:

· From southbound I-579 or Route 380, take the ramp to 7th Avenue/6th Avenue

· Take the ramp to 6th Avenue

· Follow to Ross Street

· Follow Ross Street to Forbes Avenue

· Turn left onto Forbes Avenue and follow to Craft Avenue

· Turn right onto Craft Avenue and follow to the Boulevard of the Allies

· End detour

(Note: To continue to I-376 Parkway East, turn left onto the Boulevard of Allies, turn right onto Bates Street and turn left onto the ramp to I-376 East/Monroeville)

Grant Street to the Boulevard of the Allies:

· From Grant Street, turn left onto 6th Avenue and follow to Ross Street

· Turn right onto and follow Ross Street to Forbes Avenue

· Turn left onto Forbes Avenue and follow to Craft Avenue

· Turn right onto Craft Avenue and follow to the Boulevard of the Allies

· End detour

Liberty Bridge Pedestrian Detour

Southbound:

· From the closed stairwell at Ross Street and Second Avenue, cross Ross Street toward Grant Street

· Take Grant Street south toward Fort Pitt Boulevard

· Cross I-376 off-ramp and enter shared use pedestrian/bicycle Great Allegheny Passage

· Cross the Smithfield Street Bridge

· Turn left onto East Carson Street

· Cross East Carson Street to Arlington Avenue

· U-turn at the intersection of Arlington Avenue and PJ McCardle Roadway, crossing Arlington Avenue at the farthest approach, east of the McCardle Roadway

· Follow Arlington Avenue back to the Liberty Bridge stairwell

· End detour

Northbound:

· Same detour in opposite direction

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)