Police: Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Of Northview Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found this afternoon in the woods behind Northview Heights.
Investigators were called to a wooded area along Hazlett Street after 1 p.m.
According to officials at the scene, size 10 men’s shoes were found near the remains.
Police confirm. Skeletal remains in the woods behind North View Heights Estate. The only thing for sure wearing men's size 10 shoes pic.twitter.com/1HgQabMCnA
— Lynne Hayes-Freeland (@PghLynne) April 3, 2017
Police are not releasing any other details.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called to the scene.
Stay with KDKA for Lynne Hayes-Freeland’s full reports on this story coming up at 5 & 6 p.m.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter