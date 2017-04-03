EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home | Eaglet Hatch!

Police: Skeletal Remains Found In Wooded Area Of Northview Heights

April 3, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Hazlett Street, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Northview Heights, Skeletal Remains

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found this afternoon in the woods behind Northview Heights.

Investigators were called to a wooded area along Hazlett Street after 1 p.m.

According to officials at the scene, size 10 men’s shoes were found near the remains.

Police are not releasing any other details.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called to the scene.

Stay with KDKA for Lynne Hayes-Freeland’s full reports on this story coming up at 5 & 6 p.m.

