Best Places To Picnic In Pittsburgh

By Janelle Sheetz Is there a better way to spend a spring day than outside in the fresh air, having a picnic? Just because we’re in the city doesn’t mean we don’t have plenty of great picnic spots — including some of the city’s best parks — whether you’re looking to spend a romantic date with that special someone or do something fun with the kids. Here are some of the best places to have a picnic in Pittsburgh, so pack your basket, sprawl out on the grass, and enjoy!

Point State Park

101 Commonwealth Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

(412) 565-2850

www.dcnr.state.pa.us The tip of Pittsburgh’s “Golden Triangle” and located at the confluence of the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio Rivers, the 36-acre Point State Park offers great views of the city and is known for its 100-foot fountain. Its large open area also makes for a great picnic spot with its maintained lawns, benches, trails, and plenty of other activities like boating, as well as the environmentally friendly Cafe at the Point.

Frick Park

2005 Beechwood Blvd.

Pittsburgh, PA 15217

(412) 422-6538

www.pittsburghparks.org With almost 650 acres, Frick Park — the largest of Pittsburgh’s parks — is bound to have that perfect spot for a picnic, whether you’re spreading a blanket on the grass or would rather eat at a table. Bring the dog along and enjoy the designated off-leash area, while the kids can play at the famous Blue Slide Playground.

Schenley Park

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

(412) 682-7275

www.pittsburghparks.org Located in the heart of Oakland, Schenley Park is a popular destination for all types of people, from University of Pittsburgh students to outdoor lovers hitting the trails. While the park has plenty of attractions and activities, it’s also a great spot to enjoy a picnic, with playgrounds for kids and a convenient location. Related: Best Places To Learn About Pittsburgh History

North Park

303 Pearce Mill Road

Allison Park, PA 15101

(724) 935-1761

www.alleghenycounty.us Spread across thousands of acres over three townships, everyone can find a picnic spot they love in North Park — we recommend by the lake. But if you’d like to get off the grass and into a covered area, the park has numerous shelters you can use. North Park also offers plenty of activities to enjoy.